Wrapmanager Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 652.4% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76,839 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 197,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

