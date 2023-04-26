Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

