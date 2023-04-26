Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $273.24. 437,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.67. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

