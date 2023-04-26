Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

