Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 6,640 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 325,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. 6,537,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

