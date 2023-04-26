Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 517 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

