Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. 573,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,542. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

