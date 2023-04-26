Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 156,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

