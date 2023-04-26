Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 156,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.