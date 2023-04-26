World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $835,703.54

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $62.87 million and approximately $835,703.54 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,800,079 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

