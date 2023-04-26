Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17-0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

