Widmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.0 %

LLY stock traded down $7.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,969. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $280.59 and a 1-year high of $390.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.