Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $291.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $295.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

