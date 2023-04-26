Widmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,750,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,836,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

