WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and $692,457.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00310193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

