Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.91.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

