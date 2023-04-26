Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,780

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.84) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.77) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 3,500 ($43.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 17,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.