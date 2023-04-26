Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading Down 0.9%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Wharf Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

Wharf Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Wharf’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

