Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading Down 0.9%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.
Wharf Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.
Wharf Cuts Dividend
Wharf Company Profile
Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wharf (WARFY)
