Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,672 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.78.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.03. 3,119,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

