Westpac Banking Corp Sells 310,568 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,568 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

