Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,707 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

PEP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $190.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

