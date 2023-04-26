Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $40,485,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $150.55. 213,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,849. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.