Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44,306 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,687,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,035,859. The company has a market cap of $496.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

