Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,486. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

