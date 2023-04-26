Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.89 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

Insider Activity

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $203.03. 867,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,079. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.