Westpac Banking Corp Has $19 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

