Westpac Banking Corp Has $100.54 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $369.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.