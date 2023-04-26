Westpac Banking Corp Buys 12,592 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $273.02. The company had a trading volume of 759,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,629. The firm has a market cap of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

