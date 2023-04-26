Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.27. 1,661,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

