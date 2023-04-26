West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.13 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.25 EPS.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $67.45 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

