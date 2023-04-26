Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. 1,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $187.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.