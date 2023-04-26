Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,315. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

