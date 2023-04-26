Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 6,754,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

