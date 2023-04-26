Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $558,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 1,128,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

