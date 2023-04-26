Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. 680,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,653. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

