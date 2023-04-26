Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,406. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

