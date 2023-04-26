Wells Fargo & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 26,158,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

