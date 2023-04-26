Wells Fargo & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 26,158,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

