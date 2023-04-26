Wells Fargo & Company Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $205.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

