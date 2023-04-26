Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northland Power (TSE: NPI):

4/21/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

4/21/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

4/19/2023 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$46.50 to C$46.00.

3/7/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.54 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 715,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,845. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.24. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2988063 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

