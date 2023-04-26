Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. 3,108,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software Inc alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.