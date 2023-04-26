Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 3.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

WAT stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.42. 297,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.92. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

