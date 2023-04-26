Washington Trust Bank Purchases New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.