Washington Trust Bank Purchases 287 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

