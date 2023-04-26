Washington Trust Bank Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105,759 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

