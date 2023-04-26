Washington Trust Bank Has $89,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

