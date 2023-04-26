Washington Trust Bank Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after buying an additional 314,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

MMM stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

