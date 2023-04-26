Washington Trust Bank Has $260,000 Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Further Reading

