Washington Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average is $236.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $264.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

