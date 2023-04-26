Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $1,607,327. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

