Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Increased to €11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup to €11.50 ($12.78) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
