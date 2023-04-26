Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 490,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

